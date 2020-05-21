Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Up 8.2% in May

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,961. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.