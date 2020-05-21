Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,091,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,647. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

