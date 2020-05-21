HEX (HEX) Price Down 41.4% Over Last Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, HEX has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $535.87 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056905 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00359479 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010835 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000531 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 155,904,279,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,397,963,440 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

