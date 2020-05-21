Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HIHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Highway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Highway from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 0.23.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

