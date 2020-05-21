Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

Shares of HD stock opened at $238.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.42. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 614.45% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,176,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,138 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 215.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 2,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.1% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 3,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.8% in the third quarter. Palo Capital now owns 2,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerstein Fisher boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 48,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

