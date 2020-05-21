Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,039. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

