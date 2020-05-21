Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRL. Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 2,374,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,921,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,429 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 916.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.