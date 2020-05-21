Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,475. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

