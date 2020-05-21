Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,700 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 619,600 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $494.06 million for the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

