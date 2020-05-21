HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $4,525.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00805502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027832 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00146141 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00175321 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 978.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00034454 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000998 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bleutrade, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.