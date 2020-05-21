Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 29,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,576,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,938,498. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.