Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HII. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.11. 340,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,867. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,987,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.