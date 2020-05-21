Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $513,081.70 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $513,081.70 and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00507023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00094364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00060636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,067,718 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

