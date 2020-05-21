HYCON Hits Market Cap of $3.65 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $1.24 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.02132043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00178199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 3,005,561,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,219,354,318 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

