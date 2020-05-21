Hydro Price Tops $0.0003 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. Hydro has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $787,689.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Bittrex, IDAX and IDEX. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.03501385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011102 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinEx, DEx.top, Fatbtc, IDEX, BitMart, Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

