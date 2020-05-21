HyperCash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.81 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00012666 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM and OKEx. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $51.10 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.02128153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00178765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,620,782 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Allcoin, Coinnest, Kucoin, EXX, ZB.COM and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

