HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Reaches $17,188.96

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $17,188.96 and approximately $62,153.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.02123390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00090301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00178283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

