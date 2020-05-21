I/O Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,649.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4,605.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00035222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 4,084.2% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $58.12 million and $25,649.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00802789 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031569 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00209125 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,170,806 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

