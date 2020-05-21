ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Hits $74.53 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, ICON has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $166.01 million and $74.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003358 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OOOBTC, Allbit and Rfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.02115841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00090190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00177303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,441,951 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Allbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDEX, Rfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, COSS, ABCC, Gate.io, CoinTiger, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

