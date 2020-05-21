Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Identiv has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 23,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $111,809.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 146,861 shares of company stock valued at $428,547. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter worth $2,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.