IDEX (IDEX) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. IDEX has a market cap of $8.27 million and $8,546.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.02125112 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00178709 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,254,155 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.