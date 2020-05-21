Ignis Tops One Day Volume of $1.80 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Ignis has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $1.80 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.02125112 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00178709 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinbit, Indodax, STEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

