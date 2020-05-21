Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in May

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imax in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 555,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,738. Imax has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $720.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imax will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

