Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).

LON:IMB traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,527.50 ($20.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,789,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,596.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,708.34. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a one year high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Brands will post 29078.9999755 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

