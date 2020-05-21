Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 145,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Independent Bank by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.