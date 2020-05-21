Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 132.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inflarx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.53. Inflarx has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx during the first quarter valued at $4,078,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx during the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inflarx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Inflarx during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

