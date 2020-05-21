Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.86.
Several analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Inflarx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inflarx by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inflarx by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Inflarx during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inflarx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IFRX stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.53. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.
About Inflarx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
