Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Inflarx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inflarx by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inflarx by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Inflarx during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inflarx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.53. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.