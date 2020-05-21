ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €7.50 by Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.72) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.03 ($9.34).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

