INMAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,629.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. INMAX has a total market cap of $51,290.94 and $7,629.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One INMAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.02125112 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00178709 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.