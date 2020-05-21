Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of INO.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.39 and a twelve month high of C$11.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.22.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

