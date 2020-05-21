Inovalon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 332 put options on the company. This is an increase of 504% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 29,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,256. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 210.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.