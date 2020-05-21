Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 17,028,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,768,052. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $100,073. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.