Insolar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $35.01 million and $2.53 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00009637 BTC on exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029439 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.