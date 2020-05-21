Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Reduced by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. 15,662,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,615,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

