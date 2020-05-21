Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Down 11.4% in May

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,907. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.