InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 349,767 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG opened at $43.96 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

