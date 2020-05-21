InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.99. 186,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,954. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,633,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

