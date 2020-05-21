Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

IPG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,798. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

