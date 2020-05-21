Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.84), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS.

Intuit stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.00. 1,357,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,732. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.78 and a 200 day moving average of $266.07. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

