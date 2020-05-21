Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.85. 2,823,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,402,280. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

