Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

5/14/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iovance missed estimates for earnings in Q1. Revenues were nil. Progress of the development of its two lead candidates, lifileucel and LN-145, is encouraging. The company expects to file regulatory applications seeking their approval by the end of 2020. It is also focused on expanding its pipeline through licensing and collaborations agreements. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, with no marketed products, the company does not generate any revenues. Moreover, the company’s pipeline candidates are at least a couple of years away from commercialization.”

5/6/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of IOVA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,359. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

