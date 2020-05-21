Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Terex (TEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Terex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2020 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

4/20/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/19/2020 – Terex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Also, VP Amy George acquired 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,098. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,990,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 874,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after acquiring an additional 808,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

