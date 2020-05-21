IONChain (IONC) Market Cap Reaches $4.44 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $585,910.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.02131243 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00090388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00177216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

