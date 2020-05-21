IOST Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.40 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and approximately $47.40 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043192 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.03536725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002823 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011064 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Cobinhood, Binance, ABCC, Upbit, Huobi, DDEX, DigiFinex, CoinZest, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, BitMax, Zebpay, Coineal, OKEx, Livecoin, Koinex, BitMart, DragonEX, GOPAX, BigONE, Bithumb, IDEX, Bitrue, IDAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, WazirX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

