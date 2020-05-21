IoT Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.86 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00199094 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

