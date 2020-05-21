IOTA Price Tops $0.19 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. IOTA has a market cap of $519.21 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00197943 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000949 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Huobi, OKEx, Bitfinex, Upbit, Coinone, FCoin, Binance and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.