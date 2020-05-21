IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $16.76 on Thursday. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) earnings per share. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $82,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

