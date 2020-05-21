iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,888,000. Cabana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78,348.8% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,357 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 595,417 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,416,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $121.62. 78,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

