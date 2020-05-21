iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Trimmed by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.92. 3,762,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

