iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $294,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,257,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after buying an additional 707,071 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,598,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after buying an additional 534,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,793,000 after buying an additional 522,348 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,993 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

